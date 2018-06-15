Broncos sign Bo Bower, Caushaud Lyons, Antonio Simmons

Getty Images

The Broncos are signing linebacker Bo Bower, defensive lineman Caushaud Lyons and outside linebacker Antonio Simmons, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

All three participated in the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Broncos had the roster spots open after waiving Deiontrez Mount, Nick Stevens and Christian Kuntz. After clearing waivers, Mount went on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.

Bower went undrafted out of Iowa, where he made 234 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. This marks his first NFL contract.

Lyons originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He has spent time with the Titans, Rams, Lions, Bears and Vikings.

Simmons went undrafted out of Georgia Tech, where he made 83 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his four seasons.