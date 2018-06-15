Browns tackle Donald Stephenson suspended two games

Getty Images

One of the Browns’ (many) offseason acquisitions is going to miss the first two games.

The team announced that veteran tackle Donald Stephenson has been suspended the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Stephenson skipped the recent mandatory minicamp and will be fined $84,435 for that, and now will be short a couple of game checks.

He was signed in March, expected to fill in as their swing tackle. The former Chiefs and Broncos tackle has 37 career starts in six seasons.