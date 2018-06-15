Bucs sign Ronald Jones to wrap up draft class

Getty Images

The Buccaneers hit summer break with all of their 2018 draft picks under contract.

Second-round running back Ronald Jones became the final member of the group to agree to a four-year deal with the team on Thursday. First-round pick Vita Vea and the other six picks agreed to contracts with the team in May.

Jones comes to Tampa after three years at USC that saw him produce 3,619 yards and 39 touchdowns on 591 carries. Jones also ran track while in college and brings speed with him to the backfield in Tampa.

The Bucs also have Peyton Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims in that backfield, which should make for a competitive summer in Tampa as Jones tries to show he should be part of the mix right away.