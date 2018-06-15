Cardinals waive LB Frank Ginda

Getty Images

The Cardinals officially announced the signing of wide receiver Greg Little on Friday and they are likely to add another player to the roster in the near future.

As reported along with the Little news on Thursday, the Cardinals waived wide receiver Cobi Hamilton. On Friday they also announced that they have waived linebacker Frank Ginda.

As a result, the Cardinals now have 89 players on their active roster. That leaves them with a spot to fill before training camp gets underway in a little more than a month.

Ginda entered the draft with a year of eligibility left, but went undrafted out of San Jose State. He signed with the Cardinals right after the draft was over and will now try to continue his bid for an NFL career elsewhere.