Colts claim Zach Pascal off waivers from Tennessee

Getty Images

The Colts claimed receiver Zach Pascal off waivers from Tennessee. They waived receiver Kayaune Ross in a corresponding move.

Pascal spent time on the Titans’ active roster and practice squad as a rookie in 2017 but did not see game action. He participated in Washington’s 2017 offseason program and training camp as an undrafted free agent before being waived during final cuts on September 2.

He started 41 of 49 career games at Old Dominion, making a school-record 233 receptions for 3,193 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Ross signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 18. He participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before being signed.

He played 18 games in two seasons at Kentucky, making 21 catches for 296 yards and one touchdown.