Corey Graham would like to continue playing

Among the players receiving their Super Bowl rings in Philadelphia on Thursday night was veteran defensive back Corey Graham.

Graham played 84 percent of the defensive snaps for the Eagles in their 41-33 victory over the Patriots, but has not signed with anyone since becoming a free agent at the start of the new league year in March. Graham, who turns 33 next month, told Bo Wulf of The Athletic that he’d be open to changing that.

“Oh yeah, I’ll play at some point if I’m feeling good, obviously I’ll go out there,” Graham said. “But when the time comes, we’ll sit down and talk and decide what we’re going to do.”

Graham was also asked about returning to the Eagles and said he loved his time with the team during a “special year,” but doesn’t know if that will be a possibility.