Eagles making changes in medical staff

The Eagles just handed out Super Bowl rings, and they’ve made some changes involving long-time staffers.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Eagles have parted ways with Dr. Peter DeLuca (their head team physician) and Dr. Gary Dorshimer (team internist). No reason was given for the move, but both doctors had been with the team since the Andy Reid years.

They’ve also named a new head athletic trainer.

The team announced that Titans assistant athletic trainer Jerome Reid has been hired. Reid had been with the Titans the past four seasons.

He replaces longtime athletic trainer Chris Peduzzi, who stepped away earlier this offseason after 19 years with the Eagles.