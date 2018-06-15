Eagles Super Bowl rings contain ode in diamonds to ‘Philly Special’

courtesy of Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles received their rings on Thursday night to commemorate their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February.

Like the Patriots did a year ago in putting 283 diamonds into their title rings as an ode to the 28-3 deficit they faced to the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles included a numerical ode to the ‘Philly Special’ in their rings.

The rings have “a waterfall of 127 diamonds” that represent the combined roster numbers of the three players to touch the football in the trick play that resulted in a touchdown at the end of the first half — Trey Burton‘s No. 88, Corey Clement‘s No. 30 and Nick Foles‘ No. 9.

The ring is made of 10-karat white gold and features 219 diamonds and 17 genuine green sapphires with a total weight of 9.15 carats. They also include an image of an underdog mask on the inside of the band and a “Fly Eagles Fly” slogan to commemorate the team fight song.