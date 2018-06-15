Ezekiel Elliott “all for” doing heavy lifting this season

AP

The Cowboys have several question marks at wide receiver and tight end heading into this season, which running backs coach Gary Brown believes will mean a lot of heavy lifting for running back Ezekiel Elliott to open the year.

It will also likely mean a lot of men in the box trying to force the Cowboys to go away from an established offensive strength. In order to counter that approach, Brown said this week that he wants Elliott to be in the “greatest shape” of his life so that he is “ready to get a lot of carries” once the regular season gets underway.

On Thursday, Elliott signed on for Brown’s plan.

“I’m all for it, you know what I mean?” Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “A lot is asked from the running back for the Dallas Cowboys, a lot has been asked for me the past two seasons, and I think I’ve had some great strides this offseason getting ready to carry that workload this season.”

A heavy workload won’t be anything new for Elliott, who averaged over 24 carries a game last season after getting averaging 21 during his rookie season. That work came with more certainty in the receiving corps than the team enjoys this season, so it might be a good bet to take the over in what’s shaping up to as an Elliott-centric attack in Dallas.