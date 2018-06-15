Falcons coach says discussions with Julio Jones have begun

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made his statement by skipping the team’s mandatory minicamp, but the team remains confident he’s not going to be a malcontent.

In fact, coach Dan Quinn said he expected Jones would be quite happy by then.

“The good news is that there are conversations that have begun,” Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ll keep those private. I have a lot of faith in the organization and also in Julio that things will get resolved with good communications. I’m sure that’ll be a part of it as well.”

They’re not talking about the weather, but the fact Jones’ contract has been rendered substandard by the recent spike in wideout deals. That led to his staying away (even at the risk of $84,435 in fines) from the minicamp, as well as the offseason program.

Quarterback Matt Ryan said he anticipated seeing Jones at his passing camp in July, before the start of training camp. And Quinn sounds confident that Jones will be ready to report to training camp when the time comes.