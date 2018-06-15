Friday morning one-liners

AP

A couple of college basketball coaches were observers at Bills minicamp.

Reviewing the offseason work done by 10 key members of the Dolphins.

A look at the Patriots tight end group.

Jets RB Elijah McGuire got praised by his position coach.

Ravens S Eric Weddle feels reenergized this season.

WR Auden Tate had a strong final day of Bengals minicamp.

Josh Cribbs has embraced his role as a Browns coaching intern.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin would like to fast forward right to training camp.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson welcomed Astros first-round pick and fellow Clemson athlete Seth Beer to Houston.

It looks like RB Robert Turbin will have a role in the Colts backfield.

Jaguars LB Myles Jack has a critical training camp ahead.

The Titans spent Thursday with members of the Nashville Police Department.

QB Paxton Lynch vowed to be ready if the Broncos need him.

Kendall Fuller gives the Chiefs a different look at cornerback.

Where will S Derwin James line up for the Chargers?

Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable feels he’s back where he belongs.

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie gives a positive review to rookie WR Michael Gallup.

Rookie DT B.J. Hill has drawn notice at Giants practices.

Eagles DE Derek Barnett hopes to build on his rookie season.

CB Fabian Moreau is in line to contribute more to Washington’s defense this season.

Bears rookies paid a visit to patients at Shriners Hospital for Children.

CB Nevin Lawson says Darius Slay sets a high standard for the entire Lions secondary.

The Packers are having a competition for returner roles.

Vikings rookie CB Mike Hughes capped minicamp with an interception return for a touchdown.

Ten lessons learned during Falcons minicamp.

Said Panthers coach Ron Rivera of T Daryl Williams, “He’s a smart player, understands the game, has good technique. But it’s about coming to work everyday and being consistent with that effort. He’s done a great job with that.”

The Saints have to handle higher expectations this season.

Optimism was in the air when the Buccaneers hit their summer break.

Steve Wilks wrapped up his first minicamp as Cardinals head coach.

The Rams took a look at their new stadium as construction continues.

Which 49ers players helped themselves this offseason?

A look at how the Seahawks kicking competition is shaping up.