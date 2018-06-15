Gerald McCoy says DL additions weren’t about him but the team

Getty Images

Gerald McCoy loves the signing of Jason Pierre-Paul and the drafting of Vita Vea in the first round. He hates that some are saying the additions of five defensive linemen were to help him.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the team,” McCoy said, via Allana Barefield of the Tampa Bay Times. “Stop saying it’s about Gerald got help. No, the Bucs got help.”

Three of the Bucs’ defensive linemen — Vinny Curry and Beau Allen last year in Philadelphia and Pierre-Paul with the Giants — have Super Bowl rings. Despite being in his ninth season, McCoy is learning something from his new teammates.

“Three of them won it, so they know what it takes,” McCoy said. “They’ve been where I want to go, so they’re teaching me.”

On paper, the Bucs got better this offseason. That means nothing, McCoy said, as the Bucs seek to have a player with double-digit sacks since 2005.

“That help means nothing. There’s a lot of work to be done,” McCoy said. “People think well we brought JPP in; we brought this guy and that guy in; there’s no reason he shouldn’t get double digits [in sacks]. This is the NFL. This is the best of the best. The game evolves every year.”