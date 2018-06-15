Giants fifth-round pick RJ McIntosh to have medical procedure

Getty Images

Of the 26 players drafted this April that remain unsigned heading into the NFL’s summer break, only one was drafted after the third round.

Giants fifth-round defensive tackle RJ McIntosh is that outlier and he also has some medical issues to take care of heading into his rookie season. McIntosh did not do drills during the team’s offseason program and Giants coach Pat Shurmur updated his condition on Thursday.

“He is going to have a procedure here. But there is no real change in his situation,” Shurmur said, via NJ.com.

Shurmur added that the team is hopeful McIntosh is ready for training camp, but did not disclose anything about what’s wrong with the rookie. McIntosh was diagnosed with a thyroid condition at the NFL Scouting Combine and prescribed medication to deal with it.