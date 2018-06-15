Jaguars sign DeAndre Smelter, waive Michael Hughes

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the signing of first-year receiver DeAndre Smelter. To make room on the roster, the team waived defensive tackle Michael Hughes with an injury designation.

Smelter has appeared in two career games, both with the 49ers in 2016. He caught one pass for 23 yards.

Last season, he spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad.

Smelter played both baseball and football at Georgia Tech, totaling 1,060 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 56 receptions.

The Jaguars have 90 players on their roster.