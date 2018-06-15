Jamal Adams, Trumaine Johnson think Jets secondary can be “something special”

Getty Images

The Jets have made big investments in the secondary over the last two seasons and two of those investments are expecting big things from the unit this season.

Safety Jamal Adams, the team’s first-round pick in the 2017 draft, said this week that he would “take us over anybody” when asked about how the Jets secondary measures up to others around the league.

“I believe in us, man, simple as that,” Adams said, via the New York Post. “I believe in us in that room. We work hard. Everybody works hard in the National Football League, but I think that we have something special about this group.”

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who signed a five-year deal worth up to $72.5 million as a free agent this offseason, had a similar answer to a similar question about his expectations for the year to come.

“To be the best secondary in the league, to be honest,” Johnson said, via NJ.com.

Before the Jets can be the best secondary in the league they will have to be healthy. Safety Marcus Maye, a 2017 second-round pick, and cornerback Morris Claiborne, who re-signed this offseason after joining the Jets last year, are both on the mend and set for key roles come September.

If both are healthy and the two safeties build on good rookie seasons, the Jets may find themselves making good on the premonitions. More importantly, it would also help the Jets’ chances of improving on back-to-back 5-11 finishes that forced those big investments in the first place.