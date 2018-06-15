Kellen Winslow pleads not guilty, is held without bail

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II faces a laundry list of disturbing criminal charges arising from the actual or attempted rape of multiple older women. And he’ll remain in jail while he awaits trial.

Via 5newsonline.com, a judge deemed Winslow to be a danger to the public, ordering him to be held without bail.

Winslow’s wife, Janelle, and father, Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, issued the following statement on Friday: “On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process. We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out.”

Winslow, who faces multiple life sentences if convicted on all charges, pleaded not guilty on Friday. His next court appearance is set for June 25.