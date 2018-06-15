Laremy Tunsil wants to erase “horrible taste” of 2017 season

Getty Images

The Dolphins had 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil play left guard to start his career, but moved him back to his college position of left tackle last season.

The results weren’t what Tunsil or the Dolphins hoped to see. Tunsil struggled along with the rest of the Miami offensive line, which makes improvement in his second year in the job crucial to the team’s offensive hopes this season.

“It was a bad taste, a horrible taste,” Tunsil said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I just wanted to improve my game. That’s the main thing I was dwelling on. I know I could’ve been better. Now I’m here and it’s a new season, new person. Let’s get it.”

In addition to having a year of experience at the position to draw on this time around, the Dolphins hope Tunsil will be helped by the addition of a steady veteran presence at left guard in Josh Sitton. If those things don’t do the trick, it could be another long year up front in Miami.