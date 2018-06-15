Police: Kellen Winslow II targeted older women for kidnapping, rape

Getty Images

Police say former NFL player Kellen Winslow II spent months targeting older women for crimes, including two women he kidnapped and raped.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Winslow, who has been arrested and is currently in jail, kidnapped and raped two women in May. One was 54 years old and one was 59. Winslow is also accused of burglary with intent to rape a 71-year-old woman and burglary with intent to rape an 86-year-old woman, both in June.

Winslow was also briefly jailed last week for suspicion of burglary. A neighbor who saw him walking into a residence confronted him and called police, and he was arrested shortly after driving off.

All of the incidents happened in the San Diego area, where Winslow grew up and where his father was a Hall of Fame tight end for the Chargers. Winslow II was the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and played five years for the Browns, three for the Buccaneers and had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Jets.