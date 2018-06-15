Praising players who played through pain

Getty Images

A decade ago, Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open with a torn ACL. Which inspired Friday’s PFT Live draft. Which included as one of the picks one of the men doing the picking.

The topic: Top player performances through pain.

And, yes, PFT Live co-host Chris Simms merits a spot on the list, because he not only played through pain but also nearly died after a September 2006 game against the Panthers.

For the full list (and to see whether Simms picked himself or whether I picked him), check out the video.

And feel free to suggest any that we may have missed. And to call us idiots for the omission(s).