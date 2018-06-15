Raiders hire former ref Gerry Austin as consultant

Getty Images

The Raiders haven’t been shy about bringing in veteran help this offseason, and that applies to off-field staff as well.

According to Mike Sando of ESPN.com, the Raiders have hired longtime referee Gerry Austin as a consultant.

Austin, 76, worked with coach Jon Gruden in the Monday Night Football booth since 2012. He retired in 2007 after 18 years as a referee, and he called three Super Bowls.

Austin was on hand for their recent minicamp, and will assist and advise Gruden on officiating matters, including replay challenges. It can’t hurt, and Gruden is used to having the veteran’s voice in his ear on calls anyway.