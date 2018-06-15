Raiders sign third-round pick Arden Key

AP

Friday began with 26 unsigned 2018 draft picks around the league and that number dropped by one on Friday afternoon.

The Raiders announced that third-round defensive end Arden Key has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Key was the only unsigned member of Oakland’s draft class.

Plenty of people thought Key was headed for an earlier round of the draft after his 2016 season at LSU. Key posted 12.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a disruptive force off the edge, but his final college season didn’t unfold the same way. Key spent time in rehab, gained weight and hurt his shoulder during an underwhelming final act in Baton Rouge.

Key said after the draft that he’s learned from past mistakes and feels he’s “a first-round talent.” He’ll get the chance to prove both are correct in Oakland.