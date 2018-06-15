Report: Raiders wary a suspension could be coming for Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

In acquiring Martavis Bryant in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, Oakland General Manager Reggie McKenzie said the Raiders felt “good about giving Martavis an opportunity.”

It appears as though that good feeling may have left the building.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are wary that a new suspension for the talented, but troubled, receiver may be imminent.

The team declined to comment on the matter to Gehlken but affirmed they are awaiting word from the NFL about a potential violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Bryant was suspended for the entirety of the 2016 season due to repeated violations of the substance-abuse policy. He was conditionally reinstated last year and played in 15 games for Pittsburgh with eight starts. He caught 50 passes for 603 yards and three touchdowns before being traded to the Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick.

A failed test isn’t the only way Bryant could run afoul of the league policy. Missed tests could trigger another suspension as well.