Rosen’s strong minicamp doesn’t change Bradford’s status as Cardinals’ starter

AP

The Cardinals used the 10th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft on quarterback Josh Rosen, and reports out of minicamp suggested that he is showing all the talent the team thought he had. But that doesn’t mean he’ll start as a rookie.

Sam Bradford remains the Cardinals’ starter and the Cardinals’ website suggests that there’s really no competition at all in training camp: Bradford is the starter.

Nonetheless, Rosen was impressive by all accounts, picking up the offense quickly and showing good accuracy and arm strength on the practice field. The Cardinals obviously liked Rosen enough to use a Top 10 pick on him, and they saw everything they hoped to see.

Given Bradford’s history, there’s a good chance he’ll be injured and unavailable at some point sooner rather than later, and Rosen will be given the starting job. But if Bradford is healthy, it appears he’ll start Week One no matter how well Rosen performs in training camp.