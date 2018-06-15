Report: Roy Miller suspended six games

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended free agent defensive tackle Roy Miller six games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The violation was undisclosed, but he was arrested on domestic battery charges in Jacksonville, Florida, in November.

The Chiefs released Miller two days later, and he has remained without a job since.

Miller played four seasons for the Buccaneers and four for the Jaguars. He played in seven games with the Chiefs, all as a backup, last season and made six tackles.

In nine seasons, Miller played 119 games with 84 starts. He made eight sacks and 252 tackles in his career.