Saints sign Josh Smith, Trevor Darling

Getty Images

The Saints signed receiver Josh Smith and offensive lineman Trevor Darling. Smith and Darling both tried out for the Saints at their minicamp this week.

New Orleans waived fullback Ryan Yurachek and offensive lineman Cory Helms in corresponding moves.

Darling spent most of his time at the University of Miami playing left guard and left tackle. He started 40 games in his four-year college career.

Smith caught 63 passes for 764 yards and five touchdowns at the University of Tennessee.

Yurachek, an undrafted free agent from Marshall, had earned a contract after trying out at the team’s rookie minicamp. Helms went undrafted out of South Carolina.