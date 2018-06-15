Terrell Suggs on contract extension: Cross that bridge when we get to it

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh heaped praise on linebacker Terrell Suggs this week, saying the player is on a mission and that he wants to watch that mission continue “this year, next year and for as long as he plays.”

Suggs, who turns 36 in October, has also talked about an open-ended playing future as he comes off an 11 sack season for the Ravens. The only complication to Suggs continuing in his role is his lack of a contract beyond this season, but it’s not anything that Suggs is stressing with another season approaching.

“I’ve always crossed that bridge when it happened,” Suggs said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I’ve never been one to jump into that topic before it was time. So I’m not going to worry about it now. There’s something more important that’s at stake right now.”

With both sides apparently in no hurry to end a long working relationship, there wouldn’t seem to be much reason to worry about hammering out another deal even if it doesn’t happen before the calendar flips to 2019.