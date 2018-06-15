Terrelle Pryor declares himself healthy after ankle surgery

AP

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor didn’t practice during the Jets’ minicamp this week, but he did take one step in the right direction after having ankle surgery earlier in the offseason.

Pryor’s recovery from that operation has reached a point where he no longer has to wear a boot on his right foot. That wasn’t enough for head coach Todd Bowles to say that Pryor will be on the practice field when training camp opens late next month, but Pryor was willing to declare himself ready to both practice and do big things on the field.

“Right now I’m healthy and I’m ready to get back to form and have a dominant year,” Pryor said, via the New York Post.

Pryor’s ankle was an issue during his disappointing 2017 season in Washington and the time missed this offseason may make a dominant year something of a stretch. Should Pryor’s form be strong, though, he could find a spot in a receiving corps that also has Quincy Enunwa (who is also coming off an injury), Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse in position for sizable roles.