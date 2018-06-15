Terrelle Pryor declares himself healthy after ankle surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT
AP

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor didn’t practice during the Jets’ minicamp this week, but he did take one step in the right direction after having ankle surgery earlier in the offseason.

Pryor’s recovery from that operation has reached a point where he no longer has to wear a boot on his right foot. That wasn’t enough for head coach Todd Bowles to say that Pryor will be on the practice field when training camp opens late next month, but Pryor was willing to declare himself ready to both practice and do big things on the field.

“Right now I’m healthy and I’m ready to get back to form and have a dominant year,” Pryor said, via the New York Post.

Pryor’s ankle was an issue during his disappointing 2017 season in Washington and the time missed this offseason may make a dominant year something of a stretch. Should Pryor’s form be strong, though, he could find a spot in a receiving corps that also has Quincy Enunwa (who is also coming off an injury), Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse in position for sizable roles.

3 responses to “Terrelle Pryor declares himself healthy after ankle surgery

  1. Would love for him to return to his 2016 form and have a great year, but the truth is the Jets WR room is crowded. If Enunwa is healthy, it doesn’t leave much opportunity for Pryor, especially with guys like Chad Hansen really coming into their own. I only see him in 4 WR sets, but more than likely, he’ll be one of the final cuts before the season if everyone is healthy.

  2. Each of the Jets top tier WR’s can possibly make this unite special. Robby blows the top off with speed, Quincy is a beast, Kearse is Mr.Dependable who works the middle and they are saying Chad is coming along nicely.If Pryror could be the big bodied presence he is supposed to be and stay healthy this could be a top 10 offense that the youngster can transition into.

