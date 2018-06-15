Texans sign third-round pick Martinas Rankin to round out draft class

Getty Images

The Houston Texans announced Thursday they have signed third-round pick Martinas Rankin to his four-year rookie contract.

The Mississippi State offensive tackle was the final remaining unsigned pick from Houston’s eight-man draft class.

Rankin had surgery to address an injured foot sustained during the team’s rookie mini-camp last month. He is expected to ready for the start of the regular season, though it may take him out of the mix for the chance to earn a starting job at right tackle.

“He’s doing well,” head coach Bill O’Brien said following Rankin’s surgery. “I think he’s picked up the things we’ve taught him. He’s picked them up well, and I think he has a good future here. We’ll see how it goes.”