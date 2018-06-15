The odd coaching disconnect regarding offseason workouts

AP

On one hand, coaches love to complain about not having enough time to get players ready for the regular season. On the other hand, coaches routinely cut short the offseason program, by one, two, or even three practices.

So how can the two positions be reconciled? On the surface, they can’t be. At a deeper level, there are three potential explanations.

First, the coaches want to keep their players healthy. With the offseason hay almost entirely in the barn, coaches could get nervous about exposing players to another round or two of reps. So the coach pulls the plug on the one, two, or even three practices that could get someone hurt.

Second, the coaches want to reward their players. So whatever the duration of the program, cutting the players loose at the tail end makes them feel like they’ve gotten their work done, and that they’ve earned a break.

Third, and as Chris Simms suggested on Friday’s PFT Live, the coaches want to get started on their vacations. With precious little down time before the start of training camp, a head start can be very valuable to whatever the coach will be doing while away from the grind.

Still, if Patriots coach Bill Belichick (who scrapped the last week of OTAs) or anyone else who cut short an offseason program decides to complain about the lack of opportunities to get ready for the games that count, they should be reminded about their conscious decision not to take full advantage of the available practice days and reps.