Titans visit Nashville Police training academy on last day of minicamp

AP

The Tennessee Titans brought their entire roster and coaching staff to the Nashville Metro Police training academy on Thursday, using the last day of minicamp to get to know the police in their community and learn about firearms safety.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson organized the event at which players went through a shooting simulator in which participants are faced with scenarios and need to make a split-second decision about whether or not to shoot. They also spent time on gun ranges and were given instruction about best safety practices.

“The interaction between Titans players and our officers was exceptional,” Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said. “The conversations were relaxed, and it was clear that both groups had a good time being with each other. This was an outstanding idea by Jon Robinson and I am grateful that he brought it to us.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said there was no connection between the event and NFL players’ protests against police shootings.

“I think this is about us being with the police officers in our community and gun safety. I think there was a lot of things that you can accomplish. Just like when we go out on the practice field,” Vrabel said.

Thursday represented the Titans’ last day of work before training camp opens in late July.