Torrey Smith promises a Monday response to President’s latest anthem remarks

Getty Images

Panthers receiver Torrey Smith has been one of the more prominent and thoughtful voices regarding the anthem issue. He’ll be adding his voice to the latest developments soon.

In response to the President’s Friday morning remarks about player protests, Smith said on Twitter, “I’m going to act like I didn’t see this tweet and keep riding my high all weekend…..but Monday….”

Smith’s “high” comes from getting his newest Super Bowl ring, an Eagles piece of jewelry to go along with the Ravens hardware that he won in his second NFL season. It will be interesting to hear what he has to say come Monday. (And he has an open invitation to say it on PFT Live.)

Said the President, among other things, regarding protesting players: “You know, they’re all saying, ‘Oh, it has nothing to do with the flag, it’s the way we’ve been treated.’ In the meantime, they’re making $15 million a year.”

We’ve previously pointed out the flaws in that comment, while also addressing the bulk of what he had to say.

It will continue to be a topic about which many will have plenty to say, because the topic the NFL wishes would go away simply won’t be — in part because of the NFL’s subpar handling of it.