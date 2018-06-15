What can Falcons do to fix Julio Jones’ contract?

Getty Images

The Falcons are talking to receiver Julio Jones about potentially fixing his contract. But what can the Falcons realistically do?

The answer to the question will have ramifications not only for Jones but also to any other Falcons who want a premature contractual adjustment, especially since Jones has three years left on his prior deal.

He has made $47 million over the last three years under his second NFL contract. He’s now due to make $34.426 million over the next three years, an average of $11.47 million — and none of it is guaranteed.

If the Falcons want to play hardball, they easily can do it. “Well, Julio, we hold your rights for three more years, and then we can tag you for two more,” they could say. “We have you for five years, and you’d then be a free agent after you turn 35.”

While the Falcons likely won’t do that, the fact that they can cannot be ignored when the time comes to figure out how the deal can be sweetened. The easiest approach would be to figure out a Gronk-style incentive package, allowing Jones to bump his subpar $10.5 million salary north by $5 million or so based on what he does this year. Ripping up the contract and giving him a new one would be much harder to justify.

Through it all, the Falcons hold the cards. Whether and to what extent they’re willing to overlook that will determine whether and to what extent they’re willing to give him more than the $34.426 million in non-guaranteed salary he’s due to make through 2020.