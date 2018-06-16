Case Keenum an established starter for the first time, acting as veteran mentor

June 16, 2018
Case Keenum had never in his NFL career been a team’s established starter during the offseason, but this year in Denver, he is. And the Broncos like his leadership.

Keenum has started 38 games in his NFL career, but he’s always been the starter either because someone else got hurt, as was the case last year in Minnesota, or knowing that someone else was being groomed to take the job, as was the case the year before in Los Angeles. The Broncos, who gave Keenum a two-year, $36 million contract this offseason, are making no secret of the fact that Keenum is their man.

The Broncos are already singing Keenum’s praises as a leader, and even Paxton Lynch, the former first-round pick who is relegated to backup behind Keenum, is happy to have the veteran aboard.

I was really excited, actually, when we got Case for the fact he’s a veteran guy who’s been through it a little bit and had his ups and downs,” Lynch told the Denver Post. “The way he carries himself and handles himself – he’s a pro and that only benefits me and the other guys in the locker room and the other guys in the quarterback room.”

Keenum wouldn’t be there if Lynch had become the kind of quarterback John Elway thought he was when the Broncos took him in the first round two years ago. But perhaps Lynch can learn something from Keenum about how to develop into a starter, even if it takes some time.

  1. The Broncos are a big mystery, but they have potential to be a playoff team. I wouldn’t sleep on the them.

  2. Need more players like this guy.

    Appreciates the opportunity, and always takes advantage of it.

    A true role model.

  3. Being a team leader is fine, but in football, mentoring someone who plays your position can be a dangerous proposition. You may end up putting someone in a position to take your job from you. It’s one thing if you know it’s your last season playing, but if you think you have many more years left to play, why in the world would you help someone trying to take your job?
    Of course the coaches love it when the players end up doing their jobs for them.

  4. Keenum wouldn’t be there if Lynch had become the kind of quarterback John Elway thought he was when the Broncos took him in the first round two years ago.

    If you listened to Elway when he drafted Lynch you would have heard him say that Paxton would need development. He said that on draft day.

  5. Imagine having to rely on one of their QB’s to lead this team. The Donks are in trouble as Elway dismantles them.

