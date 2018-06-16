CFL’s opening weekend includes catch of the year

Getty Images

With Hamilton facing Calgary to start the CFL regular season, most of the attention entering the game centered on a player not in either starting lineup: Tiger-Cats backup quarterback Johnny Manziel. A player from the other team has stolen the show.

Via Bleacher Report, Stampeders receiver Juwan Brescacin made an Odell Beckham-style snag in the second quarter of the game.

Brescacin is a native of Canada; he played college football at Northern Illinois. In his third CFL season, Brescacin had 19 catches for 260 yards in 2017.

Calgary leads Hamilton in the fourth quarter, 20-11.