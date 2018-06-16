Chris Ballard: We’ll keep getting Andrew Luck questions until he plays

AP

The Colts keep saying that Andrew Luck will start Week One. And people keep questioning that. Probably because the Colts said last year that Luck would start Week One, and he didn’t start Week One, or Week 17, or any week in between.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard understands that, and he said at the end of the Colts’ minicamp that he’s ready to keep hearing that question — which he thinks Luck will silence when he finally takes the field again.

“Look, I’ve said this a few times: Andrew’s got a process that he’s . . . and [we are] helping him go through, and it’s just part of the process with stepping out,” Ballard said. “And, look, you’ve gotta get reps. He knows that, and he’s worked his tail off to get to where he is right now. But, look, until Andrew runs out of that stadium and starts playing again, we’re all gonna get the question. We accept that; it is what it is. We just kind of embrace where we’re at right now, and we keep building on it. I know it’s been a learning experience and a growth period for Andrew, and it’s been a growth period for us, too, organizationally to help him through this and watch him go through this — and help guide him through this — but, look, a lot of credit goes to Andrew and the team of trainers and strength staff and people that he’s been working with to get him to a point to where he is right now.”

In Luck’s first three seasons, he started every game. In three seasons since then, he’s missed more games than he’s played. The Colts need Luck to get healthy and stay healthy, so they can stop hearing questions about his durability, and start winning games again.