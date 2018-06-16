Derrius Guice gets a big endorsement from Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice shared a backfield at LSU before Fournette turned pro and was drafted by Jacksonville last year. This year Washington drafted Guice, and Fournette says he knows the kind of player Guice is going to be in the NFL.

“He’s going to have a great year,” Fournette told the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “He always had the talent when I was there at LSU. He’s a hard worker. He’s a great kid. Big things are going to come for Derrius this year.”

Fournette said he has given Guice some advice about how to spend the next six weeks productively, while NFL players are off work before training camp.

“I know that rookie year,” Fournette said. “It’s a long season from the draft then to minicamp and then to [training] camp and then the season. It’s a long process.”

Washington got Guice with the 59th pick in the draft, and Fournette thinks they got a bargain.