Matt Patricia brings “do your job” to Detroit

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
The Lions have picked a good team to emulate.

In addition to making former Patriots executive Bob Quinn the team’s General Manager and long-time Patriots assistant Matt Patricia the head coach, the Lions have imported the mantra that helped make New England a dynasty.

Do your job.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, a sign carrying the slogan now hangs in the team’s facility.

“It always comes down to being accountable to your teammates and so many times you get caught up in everything else going on,” quarterback Matt Cassel said, via Birkett. “And I remember as a young guy, you always worry about, ‘Well, who’s getting the reps,’ and this, that and the other, and it takes you and distracts you away from just doing your job.”

Although Patriots coach Bill Belichick gets credit for the turn of phrase, it traces to Bill Parcells, who enhanced the saying with a four-letter word and a three-letter suffix.

It’s a brilliantly simple way to ensure that the various parts of the organization fit together, and it has proven to work for the Patriots. While it will take a lot more than a T-shirt or a sign to turn around a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991, it’s another piece of a puzzle that could eventually bring a Lombardi to Michigan.

  1. Can you imagine if the Detroit Lions of all teams became the next dynasty? I mean really did anyone expect the Patriots to do what they’ve done the last 17 years. Stranger things have happened

  2. I like the attitude Matty P is bringing!! Caldwell deserves some credit for his time here, but it was pretty clear that he was TOO laid back and the team was clearly looking complacent at times last season.

    We have one of the best QBs in the league in Stafford, one of the best WR corps in the league (especially if Golladay goes off like I think he will this season), and an up-and-coming Defense. If the O-line can hold up and the running game can be more solid, I think we are in for a great season ahead.

    We’ve already passed the Packers, and Minnesota better watch their backs now – after all, we’re still UNDEFEATED at US Bank Stadium!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. As a Patriots fan I’d be all for such a dramatic turnaround. Could you imagine a super bowl of the Lions and Browns one day? That would be quite the redemption bowl to see.

