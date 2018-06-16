Matt Patricia brings “do your job” to Detroit

AP

The Lions have picked a good team to emulate.

In addition to making former Patriots executive Bob Quinn the team’s General Manager and long-time Patriots assistant Matt Patricia the head coach, the Lions have imported the mantra that helped make New England a dynasty.

Do your job.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, a sign carrying the slogan now hangs in the team’s facility.

“It always comes down to being accountable to your teammates and so many times you get caught up in everything else going on,” quarterback Matt Cassel said, via Birkett. “And I remember as a young guy, you always worry about, ‘Well, who’s getting the reps,’ and this, that and the other, and it takes you and distracts you away from just doing your job.”

Although Patriots coach Bill Belichick gets credit for the turn of phrase, it traces to Bill Parcells, who enhanced the saying with a four-letter word and a three-letter suffix.

It’s a brilliantly simple way to ensure that the various parts of the organization fit together, and it has proven to work for the Patriots. While it will take a lot more than a T-shirt or a sign to turn around a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991, it’s another piece of a puzzle that could eventually bring a Lombardi to Michigan.