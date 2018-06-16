NFLPA waits for right opportunity to fight confidentiality breaches

AP

Reports that Patriots receiver Julian Edelman faces a PED suspension but that he still has unresolved appeal rights represent the latest example of player confidentiality taking a back seat to the rush to be FIRST. Eventually, the NFL Players Association will use one of these cases as the impetus for effecting change by pushing for a full investigation as to who broke the NFL’s clear policy prohibiting premature disclosures of PED and substance-abuse penalties.

Although neither the NFL nor the NFLPA responded to inquiries aimed at determining whether the Edelman case will prompt an investigation regarding reports from ESPN and NFL Network about Edelman’s looming suspension (which could be completely wiped off the books if the appeal succeeds), a league source explained to PFT that the union is waiting for the right opportunity to push the issue.

The right opportunity likely hinges on two factors relating to the impacted player. First, he has to want the matter to be investigated. Second, the player needs to be confident that the report doesn’t trace to leaks from the player.

Often, a player facing a PED or substance-abuse suspension tells teammates about the situation, and it goes from there. While that arguably doesn’t excuse team, league, or union officials from confirming the chatter, it’s a lot easier to make the argument that a player’s confidentiality rights were violated if he can say with authority that he did nothing to jeopardize them.

In the end, the player must be willing to create a potential mess for his own team, with coaches and executives potentially forced to endure an examination of their email accounts, phones, etc. Because that’s precisely what would happen if, for example, Edelman requests an investigation that would explore who within the Patriots organization, the league office, or the NFLPA separately told Field Yates and Adam Schefter of ESPN about the looming PED suspension, and who confirmed that information to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network.

Edelman has yet to make that request, but he could. If not him, maybe at some point someone will. Unless and until that happens — and unless and until an investigation results in those who breach confidentiality being caught — it will continue.

Because, one, people like to talk even when they shouldn’t and, two, plenty of reporters and outlets are willing to disregard player confidentiality in the name of beating a competitor to the punch.