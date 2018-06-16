Odell Beckham says he will attend training camp, will not hold out

AP

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants a new contract, but he has no plans to hold out of training camp to get it.

Beckham hosted a football camp today and spoke very briefly to reporters, who asked him whether they’ll see him at training camp.

“Yes, you will,” Beckham answered.

So Beckham will not hold out?

“No holdout,” he said.

The next question, however, is whether Beckham will be a full participant in training camp. Beckham has been cleared to practice after the broken leg that ended his season last year, but he didn’t do much at the Giants’ mandatory minicamp. Might he show up to training camp to avoid getting fined, but say he doesn’t feel ready to practice if the Giants haven’t taken care of him contractually?

That question hasn’t been answered yet, and likely won’t be until the Giants report to camp in late July.