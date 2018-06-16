Pete Carroll concerned about what players are up to during six weeks off

AP

The Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp is over and training camp doesn’t start until late July, and coach Pete Carroll is hoping his players are staying focused on football during their time away.

“I’m concerned about the six weeks coming up, that the guys do a really good job taking care of themselves, coming back stronger and faster,” Carroll said. “They’re in good shape right now, we would be ready to go into camp and we’d be in good shape.”

Some players like to give their bodies some rest during the time off, but Carroll said they should be pushing themselves to be in top shape when camp opens.

“They don’t need a vacation right now; they need a little break from the push we’ve been in right here, but like our guys shared with our other guys, a few days and let’s get back at it,” Carroll said. “It’s too important that we stay on task. They’ve worked so hard to get where they are, you don’t want to have to go back down conditioning-wise then work it back up. They’ve just invested too much at this point.”

Plenty of coaches have suggested this offseason that they wish they had more control over their players in the offseason. But Carroll will just have to accept that the players are on their own until training camp opens.