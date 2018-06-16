Report: Giants, Odell Beckham not close to a contract agreement

Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham isn’t planning to hold out of training camp to get a new contract. But that doesn’t mean he and the Giants are on the same page.

According to SNY, there has been no movement at all in negotiations and no indication at all that a new deal is close.

The Giants have plenty of leverage with Beckham: They owe him $8.459 million this year, then could franchise him next year, and potentially even the year after that. If the Giants want to play hardball with Beckham, they could lock him up through 2020.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing in the long run: Beckham would still be just 28 years old when he hit free agency in the spring of 2021 under that scenario, and he can ask Kirk Cousins how it works out to sign the franchise tag twice and then hit unrestricted free agency.

But Beckham likely isn’t going to be that patient. He might not be ready to hold out just yet, but if the Giants aren’t coming close to meeting his contract demands, he’s not going to be a happy camper.