Saturday one-liners

Dolphins players are amazed by new DE Robert Quinn‘s “bend.”

Bills WR Austin Proehl, a former Panthers ball boy, didn’t think anyone could match Cam Newton‘s arm strength, until Proehl saw Bills QB Josh Allen.

Jets K Cairo Santos has weighed in on the World Cup.

The Patriots Alumni Association recently hosted more than 200 local kids for a Football for You clinic.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco will work out with his receivers during the slow time for only the second time in 10 years.

Even with plenty of new arrivals in the secondary, Browns DB Brien Boddy-Calhoun likely still has a role with the team.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin seems to be serious about giving LB Tyler Matakevich a shot at starting.

Former Bengals QB Ken Anderson thinks change will be good for current Bengals QB Andy Dalton.

Predictably, the Texans call the lawsuit filed against them by multiple former cheerleaders “frivolous.” (The technical definition of a frivolous lawsuit? “Any lawsuit filed against me.”)

Colts QB Andrew Luck will need to check some boxes on his own, in order to be ready to go when training camp opens.

Taking a close look at the Jaguars’ 90-man roster.

Here’s a long story on the short running back the Titans signed this offseason.

The absence of a quarterback competition made the offseason program a lot more relaxed for the Broncos.

With Marcus Peters gone, the Chiefs need CB David Amerson to step up.

A group in the Raiders’ future hometown has begun plotting ways to attract major events to Las Vegas.

Chargers TE Braeden Bowman could be a player to watch during training camp.

Former Cowboys RB Joseph Randle will be sentenced soon for four crimes arising from a 2016 housewarming party, and in early July he’ll stand trial on four unrelated charges.

Giants first-round RB Saquon Barkley prepares for his first Father’s Day.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has shown promise and potential for the Eagles during shorts and T-shirts practices.

Washington coach Jay Gruden thinks his team has “more firepower than ever.”

Former Bears QB Erik Kramer has been arrested for domestic violence.

How good will the Lions’ running game be? (Hopefully for the Lions, a lot better than it’s been.)

Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst sees value in the team’s late free agent signings, which have included offensive lineman Byron Bell and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Vikings WR Brandon Zylstra is turning heads with acrobatic catches.

The Falcons’ training camp schedule is set.

Will new Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner unleash RB Christian McCaffrey?

Could the Saints’ offensive line be even better in 2018?

The latest renovation of the Buccaneers’ stadium is ongoing.

Cardinals RB T.J. Logan, who missed all of 2017, is getting ready for his “redshirt rookie season.”

49ers pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu hopes to turn his career around.

When it comes to Seahawks S Earl Thomas, no news is no news.

Everybody on the Rams’ roster knows that 32-year-old coach Sean McVay is the man.