Vikings plan a team approach to anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

In more than three weeks since the NFL enacted a new anthem policy that managed to cause more problems than it solved, teams and owners and league officials generally have managed to keep their heads low and their mouths shut on the topic.

For the Vikings, the subject became unavoidable on Friday, because the team publicly cut the ribbon on its swanky new training facility.

Via the Minneapolis Star Tribune, owner Mark Wilf expressed support for the new anthem policy, and he explained that the organization remains on the same page.

“Whatever we do, we’re going to do as a team,” Mark Wilf said. “That involves working on social justice issues, hearing from the players and really partnering with them. We’ve been in the process of having those conversations to do some great things in the community as they have done for many years, but more focused on some of the social justice issues that are of concern to them. We look forward to advancing some of the great things we do in the community.”

The inescapable message is that the Vikings will stand for the anthem as a team. Reinforcing that message are recent comments from coach Mike Zimmer, who (as he usually does) made his position clear.

“I think it’s important we stand for the anthem,” Zimmer said at the time. “A lot of people have died for that flag. That flag represents our country and what we stand for.”

“Our players are very respectful — and our ownership, our organization, our franchise — of the military and what that flag means,” Wilf said Friday. “I can tell you as a son of immigrants I think it’s very important for our ownership. I think we all understand that. We’re in a good place on all this and we just look forward to really working together.”

Immigrants or not, the core of the debate continues to be whether conscientious player protests during the anthem aimed at bringing attention to legitimate societal concerns constitute disrespect of the flag, the anthem, or the military. Friday’s remarks make it clear where the Vikings stand as an organization. Come September, the question will be whether any of the 53 players on the roster feel comfortable bucking the internal position on the issue by staying in the locker room or by daring to defy the new policy.

Assuming, of course, that the new policy hasn’t been overturned by then, either by an arbitrator or by a judge.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Vikings plan a team approach to anthem

  1. “I think it’s important we stand for the anthem,” Zimmer said at the time. “A lot of people have died for that flag. That flag represents our country and what we stand for.”
    ——–
    And there it is. You can’t say it any clearer or be more to the point. This is how us really Americans feel. You stand for the flag. No if’s, ands or buts about it. And you have no argument that will justify not standing. None at all.

  2. “I think it’s important we stand for the anthem,” Zimmer said at the time. “A lot of people have died for that flag. That flag represents our country and what we stand for.”

    That’s what true leadership looks like. Besides, if any player decided to kneel they wouldn’t have to answer to Zim, they’d have to answer to Bud Grant.

  7. “Whatever we do, we’re going to do as a team,” Mark Wilf said. “That involves working on social justice issues.

    I would like to see you and the team go out in the communities and actually do SOMETHING and be involved with actual people……

  8. A wise approach by the Vikes: Blend the disparate viewpoints of the members of the organization into a coherent plan of action that can be advanced.

    “policy hasn’t been overturned by then, either by an arbitrator or by a judge.”

    I suggest that, since there are surely attorneys on your staff, that they “pro bono” file a suit contesting and attempting to overturn the policy. Give us updates on the progression of that lawsuit, all the way to the Supreme Court; where it will certainly end up.

    I suggest you start in the 9th district, perhaps with the 49ers as the aggrieved party.

  9. fumblenuts says:
    June 16, 2018 at 11:40 am
    “Whatever we do, we’re going to do as a team,” Mark Wilf said. “That involves working on social justice issues.

    I would like to see you and the team go out in the communities and actually do SOMETHING and be involved with actual people

    /////////////////////////

    I agree 100%, except for the part of saying Wilf should go out into the community. The players are doing this to raise awareness not the owners. What have the players like Malcom Butler and Michael Bennett done for the communities. They are the biggest blowhards but yet have done nothing to help with the problem they are kneeling for, whatever that is.

  11. niners816 says:
    June 16, 2018 at 11:19 am
    “I think it’s important we stand for the anthem,” Zimmer said at the time. “A lot of people have died for that flag. That flag represents our country and what we stand for.”
    ——–
    And there it is. You can’t say it any clearer or be more to the point. This is how us really Americans feel. You stand for the flag. No if’s, ands or buts about it. And you have no argument that will justify not standing. None at all.

    —-

    I bet you stand at attention whenever you hear the Star Spangled Banner, and relish in that third verse, where it mentions slaves.

  12. Great news to hear!! Sounds like Wilf and Jerry Jones, are on the same page about this issue. Go Vikes and Go Cowboys 🙂

  13. My family has members that have fought for this country. Those family members have told me they fight for freedom and liberty for all. If freedom and liberty aren’t given well then the flag doesn’t represent what it stands for anymore.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!