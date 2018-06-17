CFL’s opening weekend includes hit of the year, too

AP

On Saturday night, Calgary receiver Juwan Brescacin gave the CFL an early candidate for catch of the year. That same night, on the other side of Alberta, a B.C. Lions defender gave the CFL an early candidate for hit of the year.

A fan ran onto the field during a first-quarter break in the action, and Lions defensive back Marcell Young made a devastating open-field flattening of the man.

The moment instantly reminded some of former Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike Curtis laying out a fan who decided not only to enter the field but also to try to abscond with the ball.

Watch that one closely. The hit from Curtis separated the ball from the hooligan, and the fumble was nonchalantly recovered in the air by an official.

And the message to Canadians isn’t (as some would say), “Hey, fans, stay off the field, eh” The real message is this: “Give us more of this, Canada, and we’ll cover your football league more. Eh?”