Dak Prescott: Cowboys will be an exciting team and surprise a lot of people

AP

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has lost two of his favorite receivers, but he’s excited about the prospects for a big-play offense in Dallas this season.

Prescott said on Saturday that despite the departures of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten, who were first and second in catches on the Cowboys last year, he expects to put on a show in 2018.

“We’re going to be an exciting team this year,” Prescott said on Showtime. “A lot of new faces. I think you’re going to find we have a lot of new guys on this team, within this organization, that can make plays. We plan on surprising a lot of people.”

Those new faces will include veterans Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson and Tavon Austin and draft picks Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Prescott will have to grow accustomed to playing with a very different receiving corps in 2018. He believes he’s up to the task.