Dallas Goedert catching on in Eagles offense

AP

First, Dallas Goedert is a rookie. Second, he played in the FCS.

Therefore, it was assumed the Eagles tight end would need time to develop.

But Goedert has caught on quickly enough that he could become an instant red-zone threat for the Eagles.

“He’s really smart. High football I.Q. guy,” starting tight end Zach Ertz said, via Jeff McLane of philly.com. “He’s picked up the offense extremely well.”

Goedert, who averaged 8.2 yards after the catch last season, caught 21 touchdowns in his career at South Dakota State. The Eagles drafted Goedert in the second round after the departures of Trey Burton and Brent Celek, who, together, played 68 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Eagles signed Richard Rodgers to a one-year deal, but Goedert is competing with Rodgers for the No. 2 job behind Ertz sooner than perhaps even the Eagles expects.

“I feel like [I’m] getting more comfortable with the offense, getting more comfortable with the NFL tempo,” Goedert said. “I feel like I’ve improved quite a bit since rookie minicamp, so it feels good to be out there basically knowing what you’re doing on every play, not halfway guessing.”