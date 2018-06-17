D’Onta Foreman’s return date remains unclear

AP

Texans General Manager Brian Gaine said in May that the team hoped to have running back D'Onta Foreman on the field when training camp starts this summer, but it doesn’t sound like that’s how things will play out.

Foreman will continue rehabbing his torn Achilles in Houston until camp and says he’s “not trying to rush anything” as he works with the medical staff to figure out the best plan for getting him back to the player he was before the injury. Hitting that mark is “looking really good right now,” but Foreman isn’t sure he’ll get there before the start of the regular season.

“At this point, it’s just when I feel ready to go and when the trainers and everybody feels it’s best for me to get on the field and play a game,” Foreman said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m just focused on doing everything I possibly can and making sure my weight is where it’s supposed to be and being sure when I get out there that I’m able to perform at a high level like I was before.”

Foreman tore his Achilles while running for a touchdown in a November game. The 2017 third-round pick finished his rookie year with 78 carries for 327 yards and two scores.

The Texans re-signed Alfred Blue and also have Tyler Ervin and Troymaine Pope behind starter Lamar Miller.