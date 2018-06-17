Jameis Winston incident still under investigation by NFL

AP

Last November, an Uber driver alleged that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had engaged in inappropriate conduct during March of the prior year. Nearly seven months later, the NFL’s investigation of the situation has not yet been resolved.

“This remains under review,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The league has no clear procedures or deadlines for concluding situations like this, and the league rarely if ever provides substantive updates, citing confidentiality concerns. Basically, the investigation lasts until it ends, and there’s no way to know how much longer an investigation will last, or what the outcome will be.

Presumably, the league will close the books on this one before the start of the regular season, giving Winston enough time to pursue his appeal rights. Of course, litigation remains a possibility if Winston ultimately is suspended, but the Tom Brady and Ezekiel Elliott cases have proven that it’s virtually impossible for a player to beat a league-imposed suspension in court.