Johnny Manziel doesn’t play in season-opening loss

AP

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel made his CFL debut on Saturday night. But he didn’t make his debut, because he didn’t play.

Manziel remained on the bench throughout a 28-14 loss by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Calgary Stampeders. Tiger-Cats starter Jeremiah Masoli (pictured) completed 25 of 36 passes for 344 yards and one interception. Masoli also had a rushing touchdown, with two yards on 12 carries.

Despite the 14-point deficit, Hamilton led the game entering the fourth quarter, 11-9. Calgary outscored Hamilton in the fourth quarter, 19-3. If Hamilton finds itself significantly behind at an earlier stage of a given game, maybe Manziel will get a chance to enter the game and turn things around.

Hamilton plays at Edmonton on Friday night. The following Friday, Hamilton will make its home opener, against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.