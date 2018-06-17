Joshua Dobbs likely showcasing his skills for the rest of league in the preseason

Getty Images

Joshua Dobbs is on the Steelers’ roster, but unless the team has an injury at quarterback, Dobbs likely won’t be come opening day.

The Steelers have Landry Jones as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger, and they drafted Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph in the third round. That leaves Dobbs as the odd quarterback out.

“I just try to attack it the same every day, come ready to play,” Dobbs said, via Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review. “I’m ready to work, and I have that mindset when I step in the building. Of course, [drafting Rudolph] raises an added element of competition, but it doesn’t change my mindset and how I approach what I do on the field.

“I just have to go out and compete and play well when I get my opportunities.”

Dobbs went 23-12 as a starter at the University of Tennessee, including 3-0 in bowl games. His 7,138 career passing yards ranks fifth in school history.

The Steelers made Dobbs a fourth-round pick in 2017. Now, a year later, they’ve used an even higher choice on another quarterback. That means Dobbs likely is showcasing his skills for another team this preseason after not taking a snap in the regular season as a rookie.

“It’s a day of unknowns,” Dobbs said of draft day. “I knew that last year when I was a part of it. So you really don’t know, and you have no effect on what to expect. You’ve got to embrace your new teammates and be ready to work when you show up at OTAs and minicamp.”